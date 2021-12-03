Outstanding 2-story with a BRAND NEW (2021) roof, 3-car garage & fenced irrigated yard! Tall 9' ceilings & rich hardwood floors on the main level. Gorgeous kitchen has granite counters, 42" cabinets, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, & walk-in pantry. Enjoy meals in the dining room w/crown molding & wainscoting or the breakfast room w/slider to the back patio. Gather in the great room w/wall of tinted windows & custom blinds or the cozy hearth room w/gas fireplace & slider to a private martini patio. Home office w/French doors. Upstairs is a spacious loft & 4 bedrooms, each w/walk-in closets, including a luxurious primary suite w/trey ceiling, 2 walk-in closets (custom organizer), & private bath w/separate vanities, seated shower & corner tub. Handy 2nd floor laundry. Efficient dual zoned HVAC w/updated main floor A/C & smart thermostats. Great neighborhood near Streets of St Charles, Katy Trail & I-70/364. 13-mo home warranty included. Francis Howell (North High) Schools. See it today!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $525,000
