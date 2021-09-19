4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $535,000

Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home nestled in the neighborhood of Tallbridge. Over 3500sqft of Living Space to include 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bath. The convenience of a 3 Car Garage. Updates Galore. Sparkling Hardwood Flooring. Open Floor Plan. Neutral Decor. Main Floor Spacious Laundry Rm. Custom Wood Shutters through out home Enjoy the bonus of a Living Rm/Office & Dining Rm, in addition a Family Rm that boasts Much Natural Light and is complete with a Gas Firelace. Luxury Kitchen in enhanced w/Granite Counter Tops, Oversized Central Island, 42 Inch Cabinetry, New Gas Stove, Buffet, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Elegant Iron Open Spindled Staircase leads up to the Upper Level where you will find a Spacious Bonus Rm, Master Suite & an additional Three Large Bedrooms, Full Bath as well as a Jack & Jill Bath. Master Suite is finished w/ a Walk In Closet & Ensuite Bath. Lower Level perfect for finishing. Conveniently located minutes from the Page Extension & Hwy 70. This beauty is a MUST See!