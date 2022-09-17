 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $549,900

Welcome to this beautiful St. Charles 1.5-story built in 2019 and filled with upgrades! The Craftsman exterior greets you, with a covered front porch and great curb appeal. The open layout of the main level is perfect for entertaining, w/bright dining room leading to the living room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room and vaulted sun room, all with luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, 9-ft. ceilings, and smart home technology. The kitchen boasts quartz counters, glass tile backsplash, 42" cabinets (some w/organizers), motion lights, under/over cabinet lighting, and large island w/breakfast bar. The master suite has dual vanities, corner tub & step-in shower. Upstairs is a loft area, three more bedrooms and two full baths. LL has full bath, 9ft. pour, & egress windows. Oversize 3-car garage w/Tesla charger. Enjoy fall on the composite deck w/sun sail and automatic integrated lighting, overlooking the fenced yard. Moments from Blanchette Park and historic St. Charles!

