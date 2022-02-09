Space is the name of the game here! Beautiful 2 story on a cul-de-sac that backs to open ground & woods. 2 story entry foyer opens to the formal dining & living rooms. Next is the family room with gas fireplace and bay window for loads of natural light. The breakfast room and kitchen are fabulous with white custom cabinets, granite counters, luxury tile, a walk-in pantry along with stainless steel appliances. Bonus room off kitchen could be an office, exercise or craft room. Upstairs features a loft area for a game room or library! Humongous master bedroom w/walk-in closet, master bath has a soaking tub and separate shower. 3 more huge bedrooms, one with a pass-thru bath, but each room has it's own sink, the guest room has it's own bath and every room has a great closet. Hardwood flooring thru-out and newer lighting. Basement is a blank canvas, w/walk-out, egress window and roughed in plumbing. Main floor laundry and 3 car garage. The roof is 3 years old, the deck is composite.
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $555,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
In censuring Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, GOP leaders labeled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as "legitimate political discourse."
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Our weekly chat also focuses on the Blues report card and yet another coach who could be on the hot seat at Mizzou.
It's one thing when fans and even media hammer a commissioner. But these are players going to town, publicly.
When the Rams left St. Louis, it is a shame they didn't take some restaurants with them — because you can't find good food in Los Angeles.