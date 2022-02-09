4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $555,000

Space is the name of the game here! Beautiful 2 story on a cul-de-sac that backs to open ground & woods. 2 story entry foyer opens to the formal dining & living rooms. Next is the family room with gas fireplace and bay window for loads of natural light. The breakfast room and kitchen are fabulous with white custom cabinets, granite counters, luxury tile, a walk-in pantry along with stainless steel appliances. Bonus room off kitchen could be an office, exercise or craft room. Upstairs features a loft area for a game room or library! Humongous master bedroom w/walk-in closet, master bath has a soaking tub and separate shower. 3 more huge bedrooms, one with a pass-thru bath, but each room has it's own sink, the guest room has it's own bath and every room has a great closet. Hardwood flooring thru-out and newer lighting. Basement is a blank canvas, w/walk-out, egress window and roughed in plumbing. Main floor laundry and 3 car garage. The roof is 3 years old, the deck is composite.