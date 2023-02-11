This McKelvey Muirfield model is a 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with over 3900 square feet on the main and upper floors alone. It has a unique floor plan, designed with high ceilings that create a light-filled, open, and airy feel. The first floor features 9 ft ceilings, while the great room has 11 ft ceilings, adding to the spaciousness. The gourmet Kitchen features a large pantry, 42" cabinets, Double Ovens, ample counter space, and an open Breakfast Room. The first floor also features a formal Dining Room, a light and bright Hearth Room, an updated Laundry Room with custom built-ins, and the large Primary Suite with a tray ceiling in the bedroom and a vaulted ceiling in the bathroom. Hardwood flooring in many areas of the first floor adds warmth. Upstairs features the Bonus Room, 3 Bedrooms, some with walk-in closets. Upstairs Bathrooms include a Jack and Jill and a full Bathroom. The fenced yard offers a deck, custom patio, egress window, landscaping, and much more. See Improvement List