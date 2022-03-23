Immaculate, Stunning and luxurious 2 Story home built by Fisher & Frichtel with 3 car garage. This wonderful home offers: Carriage doors, stone & brick front, prof. landscaping, open floor plan, 5” baseboards, archways, zoned heating & cooling, marble sinks, recently painted neutral colors & new carpet. Main level boasts of 9 ft ceiling, living room with Gas fireplace & surround sound, hearth room, gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, crescent island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, Main Floor Laundry Room. Upper level – just as impressive opens to a loft w/vaulted ceiling, spacious master suite with recessed lights, vaulted ceiling, large W/I closet with organizers, W/I shower, tub, ceramic tile floors and 3 decent sized bedrooms, a jack-and-jill bath. Walkout basement with partially finished media room, 9' pour, windows, rough in for bath. Recently added 20x15 top of the line composite deck. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $595,000
