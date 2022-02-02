4 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $670,000

Showing start Feb 3rdThis beautiful,large 4 BR ranch is perfect for all occasions.Open spaciousness for entertaining spills to covered (100K) deck,or intimate setting in hearth room or game night in professionally fin LL! F&F fine details abound.Come visit & see our fabulous features:Stone/brick front,Hardwood flooring,Custom window Treatments,9Ft & 12 Ft ceilings,2 Gas FP's,Built-in cabinetry,desks in office.Large En Suite,coffered ceiling,jet tub,private lavatory.Deluxe kit cabinetry,glass backsplash,chimney hood,large island,granite counters,double oven,stainless appls.2 pantry's!Built-in cabinetry in MFL.Split bedroom style.New carpet 2020.Deep box bay's. LL..Built in cabinetry,wet bar,island,gas FP.Lux vinyl flooring,Gym with adhesive flooring,media area,game area,4th bedroom,full bath.Two hobby/work rooms,equipped air hose,220V. 510 Sq ft-tiger wood deck, covered,vaulted ceiling/fan/light..Inv pet fence. Sprinkler system.Fenced yard,2 level clubhouse,playset.2019 New HVAC