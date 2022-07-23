 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,000,000

Welcome to this stunning custom 1.5 story, built in 2017 in an established Creve Coeur neighborhood. This home is immaculate down to the last detail: hardwoods, tray ceilings, stylish lighting, millwork and crown molding throughout! You'll be wowed by the craftsman exterior w/stone accents and 3-car side-entry garage. The main flr features a lovely dining rm, French doors leading to the office, and living rm w/gas fireplace. The gem of the home is the modern farmhouse kitchen, boasting stylish two-tone cabinets w/organizers, granite counters, high-end Jenn-Air appliances, tile backsplash, and a view into the vaulted hearth rm with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and butler's pantry w/wet bar and wine cooler. The master suite is a dream w/dual walk-in closets w/organizers, freestanding tub, step-in shower and dual sinks. Upstairs are 3 bedrms and 2 bathrms. LL has tons of room for storage! On nearly an acre, moments from Bellerive Country Club, this magnificent home is ready for you!

