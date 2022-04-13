*Showings begin by Appointment Sat. March 26-Mon. March 28* Prepare to be wowed by this 2015 whole house renovation, including all mechanical systems and roof, offering all of the spaces desired by today’s buyers! Fabulous updates include: wood floors, plantation shutters, kitchen expanded with addition and opened to family room, playroom addition on main level, 2nd story primary bath and walk-in closet addition, neutral decor… Center hall floor plan w/home office on one side and dining room on the other, leads to the spacious kitchen w/custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, center island, stainless appliances, breakfast room with built-in desk, family room w/fireplace, playroom, half bath, laundry/mud room complete the main level. Second floor offers primary bedroom suite w/2 walk-in closets & spa-like primary bath, 3 additional bedrooms, full bath. Finished lower level: recreation room w/wet bar and wine chiller, cedar closet, storage. 2 Car garage, patio, fenced yard.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,050,000
