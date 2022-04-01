4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,080,000

Location, Location, Location! This spacious home is located on a quiet cul de sac & sits on a 1+ acre lot in the highly rated Ladue School District. The home has been meticulously maintained for several decades. The current owners have just recently downsized after spending 41 years enjoying this fabulous home & location. You will fall in love w/ the huge Great Room that has 20 ft+ ceilings, a bar area & tons of windows which lets in a lot of natural light. Other features include: Brand new roof & gutters, 3 new skylights, 12 new windows, 3 car garage, 3 Fireplaces, a nice outdoor patio, Master suite w/ bonus rm which could be used as a nursery, office area or converted into a 2nd walk in closet. The master bathroom has a separate shower & soaking tub, skylight, double vanities. stained glass window. The finished lower level provides a lot of additional living space w/ recreation area, bonus rm, a full bath as well as extra space for storage. This home is one you will not want to miss!