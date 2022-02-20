Storybook Tudor that transcends into the feeling of a bygone era. Drunken brick exterior, slate tile roof, soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and period millwork are hallmarks of this 3,800SF home, a stone's throw from St. Louis' crown jewel, Forest Park. Heavy arched doors and wood floors define the house. An expansive living room with wood burning fireplace is the anchor for entertainment. The functional sunroom doubles as a main level billiard room walking out to a screened porch. Light filled dining room comfortably seats 8. Kitchen features ornate tile work, butcher block island, built in fridge, and cozy breakfast room. 2nd level includes 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths and a private den off the primary suite. Primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings is ensuite with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Back stairwell leads to a bedroom suite, ideal for in-laws or au pair. 2 remaining bedrooms are adjoined by jack and jill bath, one with it's own sun/sitting room.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,095,000
