4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,099,000

A rare chance to own a home on Webster's Premier Private Lane, overlooking the private golf course and country club grounds. This gracious home offers more than 4,600 sq ft of living and entertaining. The main floor features a formal living and dining room, and a hearth room which opens to an impressive great room with soaring ceilings. 2nd level offers 4 spacious bedrooms with an additional flex area. The lower level boasts a truly dynamic recreational space with shuffleboard, pool table, bar and exercise room. There is also a fully equipped theatre room with extensive seating, sound proofing. Large detached garage and plenty of outdoor entertaining space.