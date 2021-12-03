4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,100,000

*Showings begin Thurs. Dec. 2*Enjoy one-level living at its finest! This stunning ranch home, thoughtfully renovated, is situated on 1.54 private acres in Ladue school district offering beautiful views from all rooms. The flowing floor plan features: neutral decor, Living Room & Dining Room both with wood ceilings, gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Area, stainless appliances, Wolf gas range, Thermador double ovens, Fischer & Paykel dishwasher drawers, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Sub-Zero wine fridge, Scotsman ice maker, open to Family Room with custom built-in cabinetry, atrium door to patio, spacious Master Bedroom Suite with 3 walk-in closets, spa-like Master Bath, Bedroom 2, Jack-n-Jill bath, Bedroom 3 currently used as exercise rm, Bedroom 4 suite currently used as Home Office with full bath, Den/Office, Powder Room with glass bowl sink, Laundry Room, Mud Room, 3 storage closets. Attached 2 car garage plus carport with storage shed. 4 Year old hand cut tile roof. This home is a “Must See”!