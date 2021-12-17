This rare & contemporary Clayton Townhouse is not to be missed! This beautiful, architecturally significant residence is perched quietly on a cul-de-sac in Clayton Missouri. All the luxuries & comforts you could wish for are here awaiting your arrival. You are invited to experience the unique art glass entry & the fully appointed interiors of this home. You will be amazed at the open concept floor plan & spacious rooms that flow from level to level. This subtle city manor features accessible amenities including a no-step entry & an elevator. Newly refinished hardwoods, new plush carpeting, new freshly painted surfaces & mechanical excellence compliment this extraordinary townhome. 10' ceilings, custom millwork, Kolbe windows, 2 gas fireplaces, 4 zones of HVAC, central vacuum, oversized 2 car garage & an expanded backyard (extra lot) invite you to stay in this "forever home" front runner! Soaring light filled spaces & the easiest accessibility in the Central Corridor welcomes you home.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Students in Kirkwood among others can drop their masks as long as COVID-19 infections stay below a certain threshold.