Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3+ Garage, Brick Home On Level, Semi Private, Mostly Fenced Yard Overlooking Bellerive Country Club! Perfect For In-Ground Pool! Patio! Perfect For Barbecuing w/ Family & Friends! Irrigation System! Landscaped & Security Lighting! Private Driveway w/ Security Columns for Adding Mechanical Gate! 3600 Sq. Ft. of Living Space! Beautiful Custom Home was made for Entertaining or Easy Upscale Living All on Main Floor! Many Architectural Features; Arched Doorways, 3 Piece Crown Molding, Quartz/Marble Countertops, Birch Hardwood Flooring! Recessed Lighting, Large French Doors to Outside! 9 & 10' Ceilings, Wood Burning Fireplace with Gas Logs, Multiple Walk-In Showers, 34' Over sized Garage, Insulated 9' Doors, can Accommodate RV/Boat, Upgraded Millwork, 42" x 8" Front Door, Coffered & Tray Ceilings.., Main Floor Laundry, Large Master Ensuite, Separate Shower, Soaking Tub, Finished Lower Level w/ Kitchenette, Rec Room & In-Law or Guest Quarters! Large Storage Room!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,125,000
