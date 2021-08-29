4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,149,900

Impeccable, custom-built 2story home on a private lot w/ lush landscaping. Featuring 4b/3f2h, this home was designed for effortless living & entertaining. The covered, wrap-around front porch opens into a 2-story foyer flanked by a formal DR and a bright home office. The large LR offers a wall of windows, a stunning fp surrounded by built-ins, and adjoins the large kitchen/HR. Your friends will be jealous of your gourmet kitchen with massive, center island w/ butcher block top, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, bfast bar, & plentiful counter & cabinet space. The HR features a fp and provides access to the amazing back deck with a stone fp, outdoor kitchen/bbq area, and gas tiki torches. A mud room & 2 half baths complete the ML. The UL features 3 ensuite beds including the primary bed with large dressing room/closet & lavish bath. The 4th bed is being used as an UL laundry room/den. LL is primed for finishing. Gorgeous grounds, 2 garages (4 car total), sound system, & so much more!