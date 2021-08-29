Impeccable, custom-built 2story home on a private lot w/ lush landscaping. Featuring 4b/3f2h, this home was designed for effortless living & entertaining. The covered, wrap-around front porch opens into a 2-story foyer flanked by a formal DR and a bright home office. The large LR offers a wall of windows, a stunning fp surrounded by built-ins, and adjoins the large kitchen/HR. Your friends will be jealous of your gourmet kitchen with massive, center island w/ butcher block top, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, bfast bar, & plentiful counter & cabinet space. The HR features a fp and provides access to the amazing back deck with a stone fp, outdoor kitchen/bbq area, and gas tiki torches. A mud room & 2 half baths complete the ML. The UL features 3 ensuite beds including the primary bed with large dressing room/closet & lavish bath. The 4th bed is being used as an UL laundry room/den. LL is primed for finishing. Gorgeous grounds, 2 garages (4 car total), sound system, & so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Brian Vazquez was living with a family in Crestwood just six houses from where he was shot.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
The case is likely to be appealed.
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, was among the dead. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South.
Brian A. Vazquez, 43, was said to be homeless although he used an address in Crestwood.
The lawsuit argues it violates state law barring legislation from including more than one subject.
The Big Boy, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, chugs through St. Louis area this weekend
You can see it downtown all day Sunday and in Kirkwood Monday morning.