Majestic Tudor situated on the hillside of Hampton Park. This stunning 4 bed, 4 bath boasts over 4200 feet w/ a thoughtful addition (2005). Dramatic Formal LR has wood beams, cork floor, and gorgeous fireplace w/ French doors out to the patio. Separate DR opens to a lovely sunroom. Sunken family room has beautiful marble tile floor and base w/ another lovely stone fireplace. The custom eat-in kitchen has a center island, granite countertops and display cabinetry. Don't miss the main floor laundry & back stairwell to the 2nd floor bonus room above 3 car garage. Off of the main stairwell, find the primary suite w/ gleaming hardwood floors, hall bath and two generously sized beds, plus an enormous additional bedroom w/ 2 large closets- perfect for sharing! The slate roof is 9 years old & the saltwater pool was completely renovated in 2005 w/ new plumbing, electric, equipment, PebbleTec, marble coping, & hardscape. Stunning grounds. Automatic gate to access Hanley. Showings begin 8/6.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,160,000
