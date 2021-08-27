NOW COMPLETE and MOVE IN READY! Spectacular, custom built, new construction by Genesis Development in Des Peres! This stunning home will wow you with incredible curb appeal featuring a brick façade, stone accents, tapered columns with stone bases, shake accent siding, side entry 3 car garage and a beautiful, level, pool friendly homesite. This 4 bdr, 3.5 bath, 1.5 story home has 3,803 sq ft of dynamic living space and a MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE. Enjoy an extraordinary home design and fantastic finishes. Features include an impressive, on-trend kitchen and finishes, spacious bdrms, luxurious bathrooms, custom millwork, direct vent gas Fireplace, Smart home system, Hi Effic gas furnace, personal drop zone, hardwood flooring, insulated carriage style garage doors, 9 ft basement pour and more. Enjoy nearby parks, restaurants, quaint shops and easy access to Hwys 270,40/61 and I-44. Lambert Int is a short commute away. Amazing home, beautiful finishes, desirable Kirkwood schools. It’s a WOW!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,165,000
