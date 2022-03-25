4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,175,000

Just four years old, this home offers the rare opportunity to enjoy the combined elements of thoughtful modern design, fine finishes, & excellent location. The light-filled foyer opens to the lovely formal dining room and den/office, then leads to the gourmet eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar island, walk-in pantry, and butler's pantry. The adjacent family room features a gorgeous gas fireplace, built-in shelves & a patio door to the deck. Upstairs you'll find a serene master suite with his/her walk-in closets & a luxury master bath, three additional spacious bedrooms w/walk-in closets & two full baths. The lower level features a large finished rec room with a wet bar perfect for entertaining, a separate sleeping area and full bath and an unfinished area ideal for hobbies and storage. Additional highlights of this gently used home include a fenced yard, attached garage, leaf-guard gutters, SONOS sound system, wired alarm system, and much more!