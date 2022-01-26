4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,175,000

Are you ready to be WOWed? This sophisticated & gorgeous 4 bdr / 4.5 bath urban home is waiting just for you! From the moment you walk in the door, the open space & tall ceilings will pull you in with amenities galore inc 2 gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, wet bar, formal dining & newly refinished hardwood floors. The French doors in the kitchen open up to a deck that overlooks your new favorite summertime spot....a pool, hot tub & a beautifully landscaped backyard. The large primary suite has a walk-in custom closet & spa-like bath with a separate water closet. The 3 additional bedrooms are perfect for family, guests, or at-home office space with attached bathrooms. The finished walkout LL will make a perfect rec room year round. Other features include 2nd floor laundry, 2 car garage, crown molding, new carpet & an additional washer & dryer hook up. Custom closets & lots of storage throughout are an added bonus. Located 5 min from Clayton & 15 min from the Arch, this won't last long.