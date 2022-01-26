Are you ready to be WOWed? This sophisticated & gorgeous 4 bdr / 4.5 bath urban home is waiting just for you! From the moment you walk in the door, the open space & tall ceilings will pull you in with amenities galore inc 2 gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, wet bar, formal dining & newly refinished hardwood floors. The French doors in the kitchen open up to a deck that overlooks your new favorite summertime spot....a pool, hot tub & a beautifully landscaped backyard. The large primary suite has a walk-in custom closet & spa-like bath with a separate water closet. The 3 additional bedrooms are perfect for family, guests, or at-home office space with attached bathrooms. The finished walkout LL will make a perfect rec room year round. Other features include 2nd floor laundry, 2 car garage, crown molding, new carpet & an additional washer & dryer hook up. Custom closets & lots of storage throughout are an added bonus. Located 5 min from Clayton & 15 min from the Arch, this won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
Expiration of Bally Sports Midwest's deal with Charter could put availability of Cards, Blues telecasts in jeopardy to many fans in St. Louis area.
A heavy police presence was at St. Clair Square located off Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.
As lockout persists, DeJong hits new drills and data to ‘lock-in’ swing and reward Cardinals' confidence
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
Rep. Shamed Dogan urged Rep. Brian Seitz to apologize, but Seitz declined. Both men are Republicans.
The officers were attending to a separate crash on the highway when the incident occurred Monday night. Several others also were injured.
Tyler Marler's friend said he had tried to overdose before police fatally shot him. "Everyone knows if you pull a gun on police what happens to you."
Retired teachers no longer have waiver of work rules.
Austin Vines and his mastiff pit bull mix Nova died as a result of the attack Sunday near Fenton.