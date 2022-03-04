 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,175,000

**HERE IS YOUR CHANCE**This rare estate offering is the quintessence of luxury and displays gracious living in prestigious Creve Coeur and the Ladue School District. The architecturally significant 1.5 story home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full & 3.5 baths all on 3674 sq ft, superb appointments throughout, 2 story entry, wood flooring throughout, expansive walls of windows provide nearly every room with natural light, 2 story Great room, Chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, hearth room with brick fireplace, access to INCREDIBLE OUTDOOR LIVING area with Fireplace, custom flooring ,design and OUTDOOR KITCHEN, 1st floor master suite-access to the stunning bath & his & her custom walk-in closets, 3 additional large ensuite bedrooms, J/J bath and loft area.

