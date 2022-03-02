Old Warson home awaits your personal touch!! 9792 Old Warson has been meticulously maintained, mostly needing cosmetic love. Roof & skylights are 3/yrs old. The house has zoned HVAC, 1 furnace is 3/yrs the other 10. 1 A/C is less than a year, the other is ready to retire, but works fine! Same thing w/the 2 water heaters. Living area on the main floor is 2,730 sf w/main fl Master, LR, DR, FR & lg eat-in Kitchen w/deck out to the yard. Pantry & laundry rm off kitchen lead to 3 car garage. Remove a wall or 2 to give more flow & add your updates! Upstairs there is 910 sf. w/2nd fl Master, 2 more bedrooms & full bath. The basement is a walk out w/9 ft ceilings & 1,200+ sf of finished area. There is a full bathroom, as well as an office, family room, built-in bar, cedar closet & approx another 800+ sf of unfinished area. A beautifully landscaped yard completes the package. Plenty of equity to make this your own or tear down and build a 3M+ home. Walking distance to Old Warson Country Club.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,195,000
