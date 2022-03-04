4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,195,000

Entering this fabulous Circa 1890 restored home, you are welcomed by an abundance of natural light, inviting wood flooring, and a captivating Wood-Burning Fireplace flanked by Built-in Bookcases. Formal Dining Room with its opulent Crystal Chandelier overlooks the Expansive Front Porch. The main floor is completed by an Eat-in Kitchen, Cozy Family Room, All-Weather Room, Bedroom and Bath. Head upstairs to discover 2 Bedrooms and a spacious Marble Bathroom complete with Deep Soaking Tub and Wood Plank Ceilings. Your 2018 three car garage and Carriage House boasts Bedroom, Bath and Kitchenette. Spend your evening in your Park-Like Backyard where you can enjoy your Pool with Water Feature and Private Fire-Pit.