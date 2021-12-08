Incredible 2 story estate on an acre lot with a circle drive! The double front doors open to sophisticated details throughout, including extensive millwork, hardwood floors, transom windows & 10' ceilings. The open floor plan is light & bright with all of todays popular colors. Ideal floor plan perfect for entertaining with formal dining, study, great room with an eye-catching fireplace & plenty of natural light from the walls of windows. Spacious chef's kitchen boasts custom cabinetry with molding, granite counters & top of the line all newer appliances including a Sub Zero fridge, Wolf gas range, warming drawer & double ovens! Enjoy the serene wooded views from the elegant hearth room & spacious patio. Upstairs, the owner's suite offers a luxurious retreat with 2 walk-in closets, double sinks & vanity area. Two guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath & the 3rd features a private ensuite! Many upgrades including the roof, 3 HVAC units and lighting. Amazing picturesque level lot!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000
