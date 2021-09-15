4 bed; 4 full and 1/2 bath home on a private corner waterfront lot with an inground pool and built in hot tub. Chef's dream kitchen with stainless Viking 6 burner gas cooktop, double oven, Subzero refrigerator, granite countertops rich wood center island top. Built in comfy window seat with views of the paver patio, extensive gardens, screened sunroom and outside water oasis. Custom real hardwood flooring throughout most areas. Great room with gas fireplace leads into the office with custom built ins and into the formal dining area. 2nd office is connected to the mud and laundry area with easy access through the port de couche to the oversized 3 car garage. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms. Master suite has its own updated bath with wet room for shower and bath, dual vanities and HUGE walk in closet which used to be the 5th bed. 3 secondary bedrooms share 2 updated full baths. Dry finished LL has home theater, built in bar, wine cellar, gym and plenty of storage. New windows throughout!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000
