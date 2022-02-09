Rare opportunity in Town & Country. All levels renovated with luxury finishes. Enter through the custom mahogany front door and see the wood paneled office with Scalamandre carpeting, 10 ft. ceilings, fireplace and coffee bar. Plain & Fancy brand kitchen with Dacor SS appliances, and slate farmhouse sink. Two story great room with fireplace. Laundry room with stone flooring, Silestone counters and custom cabinetry. Marble master bath with Mouser inset cabinetry, Bain Ultra jetted tub, and large shower. The upper level offers three bedrooms, one with private bath and a large hall bath with honed Carrera marble, separate tub and shower & all bedrooms with customized walk in closets. Finished walk out lower level with fireplace, full bath, kitchenette, and Murphy bed. Newer deck that overlooks wooded acre lot & new roof end of 2020! Upgrade list in document section. Walking distance to schools, parks, shops, restaurants, walking trails & the new Town & Country Town Square. Owner/agent.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000
