This rare & contemporary Clayton Townhouse is not to be missed! This beautiful, architecturally significant residence is perched quietly on a cul-de-sac in Clayton Missouri. All the luxuries & comforts you could wish for are here awaiting your arrival. You are invited to experience the unique art glass entry & the fully appointed interiors of this home. You will be amazed at the open concept floor plan & spacious rooms that flow from level to level. This subtle city manor features accessible amenities including a no-step entry & an elevator. Newly refinished hardwoods, new plush carpeting, new freshly painted surfaces & mechanical excellence compliment this extraordinary townhome. 10' ceilings, custom millwork, Kolbe windows, 2 gas fireplaces, 4 zones of HVAC, central vacuum, oversized 2 car garage & an expanded backyard (extra lot) invite you to stay in this "forever home" front runner! Soaring light filled spaces & the easiest accessibility in the Central Corridor welcomes you home.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference.'
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.
Rodney LaRue waited 38 minutes for an ambulance after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter, video shows.