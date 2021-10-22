4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,200,000

This rare & contemporary Clayton Townhouse is not to be missed! This beautiful, architecturally significant residence is perched quietly on a cul-de-sac in Clayton Missouri. All the luxuries & comforts you could wish for are here awaiting your arrival. You are invited to experience the unique art glass entry & the fully appointed interiors of this home. You will be amazed at the open concept floor plan & spacious rooms that flow from level to level. This subtle city manor features accessible amenities including a no-step entry & an elevator. Newly refinished hardwoods, new plush carpeting, new freshly painted surfaces & mechanical excellence compliment this extraordinary townhome. 10' ceilings, custom millwork, Kolbe windows, 2 gas fireplaces, 4 zones of HVAC, central vacuum, oversized 2 car garage & an expanded backyard (extra lot) invite you to stay in this "forever home" front runner! Soaring light filled spaces & the easiest accessibility in the Central Corridor welcomes you home.