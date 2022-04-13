FORGET THE ORDINARY! Your senses will get lost between new & traditional, starting w/ an elegant foyer & an open floor plan between modern kitchen/family/breakfast area, living/music room, generously sized DR, mahogany library/den/office, only to expand into the completely remodeled main-floor master with a heated-floor BA & a separate dressing room. Your guests will enjoy their own main fl. quarters, while the kids’ kingdom is upstairs with 2 huge brs (1 en-suite) and a bonus/game room. The finished LL walks-out with stunning views to the almost acre lot (perfect for a pool) w/ a kitchen/bar area, while the rec space feels like an in-law suite. Granite, marble, travertine, hwfls, 4 fireplaces, replaced windows, 3 DW, 2 laundry areas, 2 kitchens, 2 newer patios, most systems replaced, chef’s gourmet kitchen w/ a massive island & renovated baths – nothing was spared for your joie de vivre, whether you run around with kids, teens or just want to entertain & relax w/ friends. Reed school.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,295,000
