4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,300,000

Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom / 4 bath home reminiscent of a historic English manse BUT custom built by Period Restoration LLC in 2016 with all the modern amenities desired by today's buyers. Gorgeous curb-appeal including stucco and stone finishes, slate roof, two stone chimneys, copper gutters, newer decks off the main level and private deck off the primary bedroom suite. There are custom finishes throughout including hardwood doors, custom trim, vaulted ceilings, dumbwaiter. wood floors throughout and high-end kitchen appliances. The home features the best of both worlds...lovely entertaining space including both living and dining rooms. Additionally, the open floor plan including a gourmet kitchen, hearth room with fireplace, breakfast room all with immediate access to the deck off the back of the home. This home is located in Forsyth Place on "Little Lindell" close to Wash U, Forest Park and 5 minutes to the heart of Clayton. Main level laundry and 2 car oversized garage.