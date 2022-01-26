Car collectors dream featuring an 1800 sq ft garage w/ heated epoxy floor! One of a kind custom built 4,687sq ft estate! Located on an acre w/ stone paver driveway & brick/stone elevation! As you enter this home you will notice the 10' ceilings, 7" base trim & spacious open floor plan! The kitchen features cherry cabinetry w/ crown molding, professional grade Viking, Subzero & Décor appliances, breakfast bar, island & adjoining hearth room w/ stone gas fireplace, built in cabinets, Hickory floor & wooden vaulted ceiling w/ wood beams as well as access to the large covered paver patio complete w/ fireplace, grill & gorgeous view of the koi pond! The great room offers a tray ceiling, gas fireplace, columns w/transom arch windows, new carpet & surround sound. The master suite features his/hers walk in closets & adjoining luxury bath w/ air jet soaker tub & walk in shower! Additional amenities include finished walk out lower level & much more! Be sure to see feature sheet for more details!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
Expiration of Bally Sports Midwest's deal with Charter could put availability of Cards, Blues telecasts in jeopardy to many fans in St. Louis area.
A heavy police presence was at St. Clair Square located off Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.
As lockout persists, DeJong hits new drills and data to ‘lock-in’ swing and reward Cardinals' confidence
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
Rep. Shamed Dogan urged Rep. Brian Seitz to apologize, but Seitz declined. Both men are Republicans.
The officers were attending to a separate crash on the highway when the incident occurred Monday night. Several others also were injured.
Tyler Marler's friend said he had tried to overdose before police fatally shot him. "Everyone knows if you pull a gun on police what happens to you."
Retired teachers no longer have waiver of work rules.
Austin Vines and his mastiff pit bull mix Nova died as a result of the attack Sunday near Fenton.