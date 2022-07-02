Located in the heart of Ladue is this 5 yr young home rivaling new construction. Thoughtfully upgraded and designed thru-out with features like soaring ceilings, wood floors, and high-end lighting. The centerpiece of the home is the breathtaking kitchen boasting Beck Allen cabinetry, Bosch appliances, walk-in pantry, and a massive center island with granite. Entertain effortlessly in the adjoining GR with 13ft ceilings, a gas fp, plantation shutters, and provides access to the covered back porch overlooking the fully fenced backyard with a charming firepit area. Retreat to the MF primary suite and bath with heated marble flooring & deluxe shower. A formal LR, DR, laundry, and .5 bath complete the main. The UL boasts a loft space, 3 beds; 1 ensuite and the 2 others share a bath. More living space can be found in the LL with full bath and 2 rec spaces & extra storage. Premium quality thru-out, zoned hvac, custom millwork, beamed ceilings, 2car garage, & more all in a fabulous location.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,350,000
