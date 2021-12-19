4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,350,000

This historic, completely renovate estate is conveniently located in the charming University Heights neighborhood. The brick and stone accents give a stately appearance while highlighting the gorgeous palladium windows which brings in an abundance of natural light. Gleaming hardwoods throughout leads you to a spacious living room and private family room-both with fireplaces. The open concept dining room and kitchen comes with countless upgrades including quartz countertops. The grand staircase takes you to the second floor with 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, custom closets and second floor laundry-all completely renovated. Entertain on the patio in your back yard garden oasis or in the grand salon in the lower level, and other full bathroom is conveniently located in the finished basement . Don't forget the 2-car tuck-under garage for easy access. This estate is completely turnkey and won't last long. THIS CHARMING HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN!!