This historic, completely renovate estate is conveniently located in the charming University Heights neighborhood. The brick and stone accents give a stately appearance while highlighting the gorgeous palladium windows which brings in an abundance of natural light. Gleaming hardwoods throughout leads you to a spacious living room and private family room-both with fireplaces. The open concept dining room and kitchen comes with countless upgrades including quartz countertops. The grand staircase takes you to the second floor with 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, custom closets and second floor laundry-all completely renovated. Entertain on the patio in your back yard garden oasis or in the grand salon in the lower level, and other full bathroom is conveniently located in the finished basement . Don't forget the 2-car tuck-under garage for easy access. This estate is completely turnkey and won't last long. THIS CHARMING HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN!!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘If you decide to return with your packages, it will be viewed as you refusing your route, which will ultimately end with you not having a job.’
Some worry that construction methods for such facilities were no longer appropriate for a climate expected to see more frequent tornadoes.
The tornado victims ranged in age from 28 to 62 and lived around the St. Louis area.
After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.
"I love St. Louis," Taguchi said. "From the fans to the people who worked at the ballpark, it truly was 'Baseball Heaven.'"
Move comes months after a court order that would have required the installation of expensive pollution equipment.
The St. Louis business community and airport officials pushed for nearly 20 years to restore regular passenger airline service to continental Europe.
The schedule change, implemented Monday after a delay of more than three years, trims about 15 minutes off a typical journey of up to 5½ hours.
As Wednesday marks the start of college football's early signing period, Mizzou could produce another top-20 class, perhaps the best in team history.
Neidorff, one of the most influential CEOs in the St. Louis area, has been a vocal critic of the region’s response to crime, among other issues.