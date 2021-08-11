UNBELIEVABLE NEW PRICE for exceptional Ladue home. The stately front porch welcomes you to a bright entry w/ exquisite moldings. Sunlit main floor is updated for effortless entertaining & natural flow. Chic Liv Rm & Fam Rm w/ rich hardwoods give a renewed touch of luxury. Updated Gourmet kitchen for today’s living w/ top of the line appliances, custom cabinetry & beautiful center island opens to bright fam rm. Din Rm is an entertainer's delight overlooking the private yard. Handsome Hearth rm features a stone fireplace walks out to inviting patio & pool. Upper level includes 4 spacious bdrms. Private Owner’s Suite w/ Lrg balcony & updated lux bath w/ double vanities/custom closet w/ built-ins. Two additional updated baths w/ uncompromising quality complete the second floor. Lower Level is add. 800 sqft. w/ family rm, wet bar & full bth. Private & serene backyard w/ lush landscaping. Rare Find in sought after Forest Green Estates. Main flr laundry & High Ceilings thru-out!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,395,000
