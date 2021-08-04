Beautifully updated & expanded estate w/over 4,700 sq ft of living space situated on 1.5-acre lot w/a peaceful park-like setting! Nestled in a quiet subdivision w/central Creve Coeur location & within Ladue School District! Walk into the beautiful foyer featuring original architecture extending to the formal LR & DR. Open & spacious kitchen fit for a chef, featuring 42" cabinetry & granite countertops, center island w/breakfast bar, SS appliances, gas stove & 2nd built-in oven! Highlight of the property is the 4-season sunrm w/stamped concrete flr, surrounded by Marvin Doors outfitted w/reclaimed Douglass Fir & Red Cedar wood. Main flr is complete w/2 BD, including the luxury master suite, & 2nd full BA. Upstairs boasts 2 additional BD & 1 full BA. Finished LL features custom mahogany bar, large family rm, xtra large laundry rm w/storage, & a 1/2 BA. Large bkyd w/plenty of room for recreation featuring greenhouse & a guesthouse w/full quarters! Heated 4-car garage w/additional parking.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
County Executive Sam Page’s administration maintains the mandate is not subject to council action, and the executive continued to tout the benefits of the order after the vote.
He said he gave the middle finger after racist provocations from Republican politicians and a boisterous audience pushed him to his limit.
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
Same as it ever was doesn't play deep into the postseason
The Page administration and County Council Chair Rita Days both say they are investigating.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.