4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,399,000

Beautifully updated & expanded estate w/over 4,700 sq ft of living space situated on 1.5-acre lot w/a peaceful park-like setting! Nestled in a quiet subdivision w/central Creve Coeur location & within Ladue School District! Walk into the beautiful foyer featuring original architecture extending to the formal LR & DR. Open & spacious kitchen fit for a chef, featuring 42" cabinetry & granite countertops, center island w/breakfast bar, SS appliances, gas stove & 2nd built-in oven! Highlight of the property is the 4-season sunrm w/stamped concrete flr, surrounded by Marvin Doors outfitted w/reclaimed Douglass Fir & Red Cedar wood. Main flr is complete w/2 BD, including the luxury master suite, & 2nd full BA. Upstairs boasts 2 additional BD & 1 full BA. Finished LL features custom mahogany bar, large family rm, xtra large laundry rm w/storage, & a 1/2 BA. Large bkyd w/plenty of room for recreation featuring greenhouse & a guesthouse w/full quarters! Heated 4-car garage w/additional parking.