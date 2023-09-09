With over 4800 sq ft of living space where prestige meets unparalleled design & exquisite finishes, every detail executed for flawless state-of-the-art luxury. Glorious woodwork, balconies, wide plank hardwood floors, exquisite tile, walls of windows, custom blinds/curtains throughout. Living room/dining/Kitchen/hearth w/gas fireplaces, first floor is the epitome of design & prestige. Kitchen appointed w/solid surface countertops, wall ovens, walk-in pantry, wet bar, beverage cooler, center island w/adjacent hearth room w/bead board ceiling/gas fireplace. 1st floor Primary Suite w/soaking tub, gas fireplace, walk-in shower. 2nd floor offers 3beds & 2full bath, loft/family room. Enjoy coffee on the deck & relax overlooking pristine back yard. Just when you think 2 floors of lavish space are enough, lower level is ready for your imagination to create more living space. 3 car garage. No other home offers cosmopolitan lifestyle while blending a private yet close to everything experience.