Car collectors dream featuring an 1800 sq ft garage w/ heated epoxy floor! One of a kind custom built 4,687sq ft estate! Located on an acre w/ stone paver driveway & brick/stone elevation! As you enter this home you will notice the 10' ceilings, 7" base trim & spacious open floor plan! The kitchen features cherry cabinetry w/ crown molding, professional grade Viking, Subzero & Décor appliances, breakfast bar, island & adjoining hearth room w/ stone gas fireplace, built in cabinets, Hickory floor & wooden vaulted ceiling w/ wood beams as well as access to the large covered paver patio complete w/ fireplace, grill & gorgeous view of the koi pond! The great room offers a tray ceiling, gas fireplace, columns w/transom arch windows, new carpet & surround sound. The master suite features his/hers walk in closets & adjoining luxury bath w/ air jet soaker tub & walk in shower! Additional amenities include finished walk out lower level & much more! Be sure to see feature sheet for more details!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,399,000
