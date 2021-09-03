4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,399,000

Exceptional 1.5 sty situated on a large, private, level acre lot with covered rear patio, tennis court, and ample room for pool. Current owners have renovated every square inch of space above grade. Walls were removed creating a very open floor plan where the LR, DR, FR and KTCH are in view of each other with 7 inch distressed wood floors. Pella Atrium doors and large picture windows provide incredible views of rear yard. Beautiful kitchen with top of the line everything. White cabinets, stainless Thermador appliances, Quartz counters, 13 ft center island, WI pantry, wet bar. 1st floor master suite has a huge walk in closet and bath with dual vanity, custom shower, heated floors. Additional office/den off the master. Upstairs there is a second master suite with private bath. Additional 2 bedrooms share a bath. Garage is extra deep with stairs to LL and service door to rear yard. New roof 7/21. 4 sided brick. Circle drive. LL has some finish but is ready for buyers personal touch.