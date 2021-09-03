Exceptional 1.5 sty situated on a large, private, level acre lot with covered rear patio, tennis court, and ample room for pool. Current owners have renovated every square inch of space above grade. Walls were removed creating a very open floor plan where the LR, DR, FR and KTCH are in view of each other with 7 inch distressed wood floors. Pella Atrium doors and large picture windows provide incredible views of rear yard. Beautiful kitchen with top of the line everything. White cabinets, stainless Thermador appliances, Quartz counters, 13 ft center island, WI pantry, wet bar. 1st floor master suite has a huge walk in closet and bath with dual vanity, custom shower, heated floors. Additional office/den off the master. Upstairs there is a second master suite with private bath. Additional 2 bedrooms share a bath. Garage is extra deep with stairs to LL and service door to rear yard. New roof 7/21. 4 sided brick. Circle drive. LL has some finish but is ready for buyers personal touch.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
How does a guy go from the midsummer classic to a midsummer day's nightmare?
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Bill has written almost six years about having cancer; it’s only fair that he should write about not having it.
Meanwhile, Maritz says it is rebuilding trust and morale with employees.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Democratic Council Chair Rita Heard Days, who voted for the resolution, called it a ‘ceremonial piece of paper.’
It took three years to restore the hoarder's house, a glimmer of its former self, into the home it now is.
-
- 8 min to read
On March 4, Art Holliday, KSDK’s longest-serving journalist, became the first Black news director in the station’s 75-year history.