4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,400,000

Located on a large level acre lot with a dense tree line along the rear for privacy, this beautiful custom home is just 4 years old. A maintenance free exterior with brick and stone front elevation, remaining 3 sides made of fiber cement board siding, architectural roof, cement drive and lush landscaping make for a wonderful first impression. Once inside you will immediately notice the attention to detail. Beautifully appointed with custom wood flooring, upgraded carpeting, quality cabinetry, designer lighting and hardware. Two story entry with immediate views of formal dining and 2 story greatroom which opens to a designer kitchen that will meet all your expectations. A hearth room to the rear has a second fireplace and leads out to an amazing patio with built in grilling kitchen, sitting area and gas fireplace. Upstairs there are three large bedrooms, 2 adjoin a J/J bath. In addition, there is a large bonus room. Lovely large rear yard with room for pool. Oversized 3 car garage.

