4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,450,000

Another Custom Home Renovation by Dominion Homes in the heart of Ladue. This builder's meticulous attention to details shows throughout this major renovation. Both the exterior structure & Interior space have undergone a full reconfiguration that's guaranteed to impress. This 4 bed/4.5 bath home has a newly completed walk-out basement featuring a rec. room/living room space, full bath & a wet bar equipped with a wine refrigerator. The extensively renovated main level features a designer master suite, a gourmet kitchen w/ top of the line quartz countertops & SS appliances including a built-in 42" Refrigerator. The 3 additional bedrooms on the 2nd floor are of generous size w/ 1 en-suite bedroom & a Jack n Jill. The home features all new energy efficient windows. There's special millwork throughout the home & a beautifully reconstructed deck that wraps around the back of the home overlooking the private yard.