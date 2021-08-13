This home is EXCEPTIONAL! Located in the heart of T&C on a beautiful level acre lot that is home to a covered lanai, brick patio, large level yard & tennis court. Current owners have renovated every square inch of space above grade. Walls were removed creating a very open floor plan where the LR, DR, FR and KTCH are in view of each other with 7 inch distressed oak floors. Pella Atrium doors and large picture windows provide incredible views of rear yard. Beautiful kitchen with top of the line everything. White cabinets, stainless Thermador appliances, Quartz counters, 13 ft center island, WI pantry, wet bar. 1st floor master suite has a huge walk in closet and bath with dual vanity, custom shower, heated floors. Additional office/den off the master could be a possible 5th bedroom. Upstairs there are 3 large Bdrs and 2 new bths. Garage is extra deep with stairs to partially finished LL that was dismantled due to improvements upstairs, ready to remodel to your taste. New roof 7/21.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,450,000
