Modern, open, stylish & sophisticated describe this stunning 4,385 sq ft renovated 1.5 story on 1+ acre wooded lot in desired Town & Country. 4 bdrm, 3 ½ bath. Entertainer's dream! High quality finishes, attention to detail & amazing outdoor space make this home stand out above the rest! Inground pool w/ new Pebble Tec surface, all new equip & heat pump. Fabulous newly remodeled pool house w/ wet bar, fridge & ice, sitting area, 1/2 bath/changing rm & wb FP. Inside features new designer kitchen w/ high end appliances, beautiful top of the line cabinetry & spectacular quartz countertops. Breakfast rm, liv rm w/ gas FP, formal din rm, fam rm w/ wb FP, sun rm & amazing full wet bar w/ fridge, ice & wine. Rich hardwood flooring on main level, main floor laundry & designer mud room w/ his/hers message centers. Main floor mbdrm ste features designer master bath w/ o/s shower & heated floor, custom master WI closet & more! O/S 3 car gar, 3 zoned HVAC, new roof, maint-free ext & sprinkler sys.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
As virus variants spread among the herd, we will be safe only when the herd develops immunity.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
“The people around here are never going to mask up; they are never going to get the vaccine,” he said “I’m shunned from some people here because I got it.”
While two GOP candidates touted the vaccines, three didn’t.