 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,475,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,475,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,475,000

Modern, open, stylish & sophisticated describe this stunning 4,385 sq ft renovated 1.5 story on 1+ acre wooded lot in desired Town & Country. 4 bdrm, 3 ½ bath. Entertainer's dream! High quality finishes, attention to detail & amazing outdoor space make this home stand out above the rest! Inground pool w/ new Pebble Tec surface, all new equip & heat pump. Fabulous newly remodeled pool house w/ wet bar, fridge & ice, sitting area, 1/2 bath/changing rm & wb FP. Inside features new designer kitchen w/ high end appliances, beautiful top of the line cabinetry & spectacular quartz countertops. Breakfast rm, liv rm w/ gas FP, formal din rm, fam rm w/ wb FP, sun rm & amazing full wet bar w/ fridge, ice & wine. Rich hardwood flooring on main level, main floor laundry & designer mud room w/ his/hers message centers. Main floor mbdrm ste features designer master bath w/ o/s shower & heated floor, custom master WI closet & more! O/S 3 car gar, 3 zoned HVAC, new roof, maint-free ext & sprinkler sys.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News