4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,499,000

A gracious front circle drive welcomes you to this 6,000 square foot home with a main level primary suite, 2-story entry and 2-story Great Room, all set on an expansive 1.5 acre lot. The main level suite is detailed with vaulted ceiling, luxe bath, separate shower and tub, and dual walk-in closets. A wall of windows overlooks the free-form gunite pool, aggregate patio, firepit, generator and extensive level yard. The eat-in kitchen features Jenn Air range, double ovens, oversize refrigerator and spacious Hearth Room. 2nd Level offers 3 bedrooms w/3 full baths and a separate living/study room. A fully finished Lower level provides nearly 2,000 SF of living space including game, billiard, media and recreation rooms, wet bar, entertaining area and full bath. Main level laundry. 3 car garage. Near shops, restaurants, hospitals, and major thoroughfares. Mason Ridge Elementary and Parkway West Middle and High Schools make this the perfect home. Make an offer.