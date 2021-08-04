This stunning display home w/Designer interior, features high-end finishes & is situated on a superior lot which backs to secluded unbuildable common ground! OVER 4,600 SF of Low maintenance living w/All inclusive landscaping, maintenance & snow removal for a care free lifestyle. This distinctive Naples inspired plan includes 2-story Foyer & Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/stacked cabinetry/quartz countertops, Dining Room, Butlers Pantry, expanded 1st floor Owners Suite w/vertical Spa, Walk-in closets, hardwoods throughout 1st floor. Two BRs separated by Jack-n-Jill bath on 2nd floor plus flexible bonus room. Beautifully finished lower level includes Family Room, Game area, Wet Bar, Bedroom, Bathroom & Exercise room. Situated within miles of shopping, dining & entertainment - Ladue school district. This home is a must see. Enjoy a rare combination of luxury, convenience, & lifestyle... Make your appointment today! Duplicate listing of 310247-PRICE ADJUSTMENT
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,499,000
