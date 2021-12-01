Newer construction in the highly prized Parkway West schools, conveniently located off Clayton Road in Town and Country. A gracious front circle drive welcomes you to a 6,000 square foot home with a main level primary suite, 2-story entry and 2-story Great Room, all set on an expansive 1.5 acre lot. The primary suite is detailed with vaulted ceiling, luxe bath, separate shower and tub, and dual walk-in closets. A glass wall of windows overlooks a free-form gunite pool, aggregate patio, firepit, generator and extensive level yard. The vaulted kitchen is eat-in and features Jenn Air range, double ovens, oversize refrigerator and spacious Hearth Room. The 2nd Level offers 3 bedrooms w/3 full baths and a separate living/study room. The finished Lower level provides nearly 2,000 SF of living space including game, billiard, media and recreation rooms, wet bar, entertaining area and full bath. Main level laundry. 3 car garage. Near shops, restaurants, hospitals, and major thoroughfares.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pitching a golden opportunity, Cardinals outbid multiple suitors to woo lefty Matz and ruin Mets owner's morning
Coming off an assertive year in Toronto, Matz, 30, agreed to a four-year, $44-million deal that will be finalized after a physical.
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
Modeled after similar funds, city should create endowment to fund college education for every public school graduate, or similar investment in their future.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
The University of Missouri is publishing a book about Homer G. Phillips Hospital called, “Climbing the Ladder, Chasing the Dream.”
Some who donated to help Kevin Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials.
The teams with the two-lowest walks-per-nine last year were very successful.
Ron Baechle of Barnhart, aka Towel Man, has been waving and tossing towels for 32 years at Blues games.
The Billikens, who are the No. 10 overall seed, advance to a game at No. 2 seed Washington.
-
- 7 min to read
They're tired of being the poster girl for whining white women who exude too much privilege.