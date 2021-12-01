4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,549,000

Newer construction in the highly prized Parkway West schools, conveniently located off Clayton Road in Town and Country. A gracious front circle drive welcomes you to a 6,000 square foot home with a main level primary suite, 2-story entry and 2-story Great Room, all set on an expansive 1.5 acre lot. The primary suite is detailed with vaulted ceiling, luxe bath, separate shower and tub, and dual walk-in closets. A glass wall of windows overlooks a free-form gunite pool, aggregate patio, firepit, generator and extensive level yard. The vaulted kitchen is eat-in and features Jenn Air range, double ovens, oversize refrigerator and spacious Hearth Room. The 2nd Level offers 3 bedrooms w/3 full baths and a separate living/study room. The finished Lower level provides nearly 2,000 SF of living space including game, billiard, media and recreation rooms, wet bar, entertaining area and full bath. Main level laundry. 3 car garage. Near shops, restaurants, hospitals, and major thoroughfares.