4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,699,900

This home is enchanting! A magnificent ranch with a glamorous yet comfortable feel and a distinctive and unique flair! Such spaces and details are uncommon in this area. Richly updated and expanded, all rooms have been touched with an eye for design and an appreciation for the welcoming and lavishly landscaped outdoors. Kitchen wing is well equipped and appointed and opens to hearth area and dining room, large laundry/office and adjoining guest suite addition. Two living/family rooms in the center of the floor-plan join to one another plus adjacent greenhouse room and year around separate sunroom/family room. Luxury master suite with exterior access plus two additional ensuite bedrooms. Gala sized terraces and brick patios, seamlessly lead to private pool and overlook the 1.8 acre surrounds that includes a fire pit. 3 car garage, immaculate maintenance plus a finished lower level entertainment room with bedroom and bath. A distinctive Ladue estate not to be missed.