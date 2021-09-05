Newer contemporary steps from the Missouri History Museum on Lindell Boulevard. This home was built for entertaining guests. Open the huge glass doors of the great room and family room to your outdoor oasis with the recently renovated pool with sauna and water feature additions. The well-equipped chef’s kitchen with large center island isn’t the only place to prepare meals or drinks- the indoor/outdoor bar and formal dining room with display wall are hallmarks of this fabulous property. Gas FP in the formal living room and wood-burning FP in the family room. The lofted master bedroom includes another gas fireplace, new custom closet, spa-like bath, and spiral staircase leading to an office with breathtaking views of Forest Park. 4 additional Bedrooms. Lower level gym with half bath and informal living area. Attached 2 car garage with workshop area.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,890,000
