Ready for your next investment property or rental? Look no further!! This charming 4bedroom 2 full bath single family home is ready for it's new owners! The spacious home has so much potential! The large kitchen features, brand new stainless steel appliances, Gas Range, granite countertops, garbage disposal & spacious pantry providing extra storage! This home features a ton of newer upgrades, and is just waiting for your finishing touches!!! Schedule your appointment to see it today! Property is being sold AS IS
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.
Doctors are encouraged by his progress, according to a tweet Saturday from the cardinal’s Twitter account.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Newly released documents show Trump’s inner circle regarded public dishonesty as smart strategy and nothing to be embarrassed about.