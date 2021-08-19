 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000

Ready for your next investment property or rental? Look no further!! This charming 4bedroom 2 full bath single family home is ready for it's new owners! The spacious home has so much potential! The large kitchen features, brand new stainless steel appliances, Gas Range, granite countertops, garbage disposal & spacious pantry providing extra storage! This home features a ton of newer upgrades, and is just waiting for your finishing touches!!! Schedule your appointment to see it today! Property is being sold AS IS

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News