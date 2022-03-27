Spacious 1904 BRICK 2 STORY with 4 large bedrooms and a detached GARAGE, conveniently located in historic South City. Covered front porch, SOARING 10-FT CEILINGS, ceiling fans, updated laminate floors throughout, FRESH PAINT and solid wood staircase are some of the highlights. Large Living Room welcomes with Character features including decorative brick fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with plentiful cabinets, tile floor, gas stove, and refrigerator included. Separate dining room could substitute as a sitting room or office. AMAZING 3 season room across the entire back of the house is ready for your next gathering. Main floor half bath pedestal sink. Main Floor Master Bedroom. Upstairs 3 additional HUGE Bedrooms with spacious closest. Basement with walkout door, laundry hookups, plus STORAGE. Detached oversized garage for workshop, tools & toys, vehicles or she shed. FENCED yard w/additional off street parking in rear. Radiant heat and window a/c units included. City inspection provided.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.