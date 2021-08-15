This all brick, fully tuckpointed 3-story, 4-bedroom 4 bath) historic home (circa 1891) has been an active work in progress for this seller. Improvements to this massive beauty include complete tuck pointing of whole house, working sump pit & pump in the basement & newer windows. The subfloors have all been leveled and the dry wall is mostly complete. Roof is approximately 10 years old. House has PVC plumbing & newer electrical. NO CENTRAL HEATING/COOLING OR RADIATOR HEAT IN PLACE. Two newer working water heaters. Butler's pantry located off kitchen. Home sits between two municipally owned vacant lots. Seller has fenced the lots and has maintained the grass on both sides for 10 years. One or both lots should be easy to acquire from the City. Property to be sold in its current condition AS-IS with no warranties or representations by the Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $105,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.