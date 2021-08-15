4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $105,000

This all brick, fully tuckpointed 3-story, 4-bedroom 4 bath) historic home (circa 1891) has been an active work in progress for this seller. Improvements to this massive beauty include complete tuck pointing of whole house, working sump pit & pump in the basement & newer windows. The subfloors have all been leveled and the dry wall is mostly complete. Roof is approximately 10 years old. House has PVC plumbing & newer electrical. NO CENTRAL HEATING/COOLING OR RADIATOR HEAT IN PLACE. Two newer working water heaters. Butler's pantry located off kitchen. Home sits between two municipally owned vacant lots. Seller has fenced the lots and has maintained the grass on both sides for 10 years. One or both lots should be easy to acquire from the City. Property to be sold in its current condition AS-IS with no warranties or representations by the Seller.