Charming brick home that delight and amaze you with all it has to offer. The large sun-filled living with fireplace as the focal point opens to a separate dining room. The updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Two nice sized bedrooms and an updated full bath completes the main floor. Upstairs is a spacious room that could serve as a master bedroom suite or a fantastic family room. The partially finished lower level adds to the living space of the home and includes a full bath, laundry area and plenty of storage. Just off the kitchen is a delightful sunroom and leads to a level fenced yard with patio for outdoor entertaining. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $109,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deceased officer was identified as Antonio Valentine, 42, who had been with the county department since 2007. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.
'Unfortunately, this continues to be the natural course of this pandemic, and we will continue to see variants,' said the St. Louis health director.
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Governor alleges Independent reporter ‘handpicked information’ and took ‘data out of context.’ News organization says it stands by its story.
Records also show the FBI told the state the incident was ‘not an actual network intrusion.’
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found near State Highway 100 and Country Air Drive in Pacific on Wednesday.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Flaherty, O'Neill, Gallegos, Bader all likely to get big raises.
Host, reporter has worked at MLB, NHL networks as well as regional sports outlets.