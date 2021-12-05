4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $109,900

Charming brick home that delight and amaze you with all it has to offer. The large sun-filled living with fireplace as the focal point opens to a separate dining room. The updated kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Two nice sized bedrooms and an updated full bath completes the main floor. Upstairs is a spacious room that could serve as a master bedroom suite or a fantastic family room. The partially finished lower level adds to the living space of the home and includes a full bath, laundry area and plenty of storage. Just off the kitchen is a delightful sunroom and leads to a level fenced yard with patio for outdoor entertaining. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and so much more.